SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Musketeers goalie Samuel Urban was named to the preliminary roster for the 2024 Slovakia National Junior Team. The Arizona State commit, who is playing his second season with the Muskies, boasts six wins on the season to go with an 0.879 save percentage through 14 appearances.

Urban represented his country at the U18 World Championships in April, guiding the team to the semifinal round.

The Musketeers goalie will compete for a spot on the final 25-man roster ahead of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.