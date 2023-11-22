SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 at home, giving the Muskies its first win of the season against the USHL Western Conference Leader. Heading into the game, Sioux City had yet to beat the Force through three games.

Brian Nicholas, Colin Kessler, and Dylan Godbout were the goal scorers for Sioux City while Musketeers’ goaltender Samuel Urban contributed with 29 saves in net.

Up next, Sioux City will play Omaha at home on Friday, November 24th. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.