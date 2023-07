SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City Musketeers Director of Player Development Cory McCracken is set to join Minnesota State’s men’s hockey program as an assistant coach, according to the organization.

The Wisconsin native has been the Musketeers Director of Player Development since the 2022 season and becomes the fourth former Musketeer to join the Mavericks coaching staff, joining Luke Strand, Troy G. Ward, and Keith Paulsen.

Image Courtesy: Sioux City Musketeers