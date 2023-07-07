SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – NHL Development Camps are up and running for squads all over the league, with a handful of teams handing out invites to players that been through the Sioux City Musketeers organization.

A total of 21 players with Sioux City ties are taking the ice, with at least one Musketeer on 14 different NHL teams. The Detroit Red Wings boast the most as they have four former Sioux City players, headlined by Clark Cup champion and University of North Dakota product Dylan James.

Los Angeles Kings draft pick and USHL All-Rookie First Team honoree Ryan Conmy is skating with the Kings while Muskies goalie Sam Urban is one of two Sioux City players with the Montreal Canadiens development camp.

Full list of players and team

Ethan Haider – Nashville Predators

Dylan James – Detroit Red Wings

Chase Bradley – Detroit Red Wings

Sam Stange – Detroit Red Wings

Shai Buium – Detroit Red Wings

Samuel Urban – Montreal Canadiens

Blake Biondi – Montreal Canadiens

Sammy Walker – Minnesota Wild

Ben Steeves – Los Angeles Kings

Ryan Conmy – Los Angeles Kings

Mason Langenbrunner – Boston Bruins

Damien Carfagna – New York Rangers

John Fusco – Toronto Maple Leafs

Parker Ford – Winnipeg Jets

Daniel Laatsch – Pittsburgh Penguins

Zach Bolduc – St. Louis Blues

Owen Fowler – New Jersey Devils

Bobby Brink – Philadelphia Flyers

Owen McLaughlin – Philadelphia Flyers

Ryan Leibold – Washington Captials

David Gucciardi – Washington Capitals