SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – NHL Development Camps are up and running for squads all over the league, with a handful of teams handing out invites to players that been through the Sioux City Musketeers organization.
A total of 21 players with Sioux City ties are taking the ice, with at least one Musketeer on 14 different NHL teams. The Detroit Red Wings boast the most as they have four former Sioux City players, headlined by Clark Cup champion and University of North Dakota product Dylan James.
Los Angeles Kings draft pick and USHL All-Rookie First Team honoree Ryan Conmy is skating with the Kings while Muskies goalie Sam Urban is one of two Sioux City players with the Montreal Canadiens development camp.
Full list of players and team
Ethan Haider – Nashville Predators
Dylan James – Detroit Red Wings
Chase Bradley – Detroit Red Wings
Sam Stange – Detroit Red Wings
Shai Buium – Detroit Red Wings
Samuel Urban – Montreal Canadiens
Blake Biondi – Montreal Canadiens
Sammy Walker – Minnesota Wild
Ben Steeves – Los Angeles Kings
Ryan Conmy – Los Angeles Kings
Mason Langenbrunner – Boston Bruins
Damien Carfagna – New York Rangers
John Fusco – Toronto Maple Leafs
Parker Ford – Winnipeg Jets
Daniel Laatsch – Pittsburgh Penguins
Zach Bolduc – St. Louis Blues
Owen Fowler – New Jersey Devils
Bobby Brink – Philadelphia Flyers
Owen McLaughlin – Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Leibold – Washington Captials
David Gucciardi – Washington Capitals