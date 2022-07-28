SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers have named their new head coach and president of hockey operations.

Maryland native Jason Kersner will be taking over the job as Musketeers’ head coach. He has been involved with the team in many different ways since 2009, including as an assistant coach during part of the 2021 season. Kersner will be replacing Luke Strand, who announced he was leaving the team on July 15 after accepting a new job in Ohio.

Kersner comes to Sioux City after coaching Junior Hockey for the Rockets Hockey Club in the National Collegiate Development Conference for two years. During his time with the Rockets, Kersner had racked up a .747 win percentage with trips to League Finals and Semifinals. Those teams produced 17 NCAA Division-I players.

Kersner also owns and manages the Skipjacks Hockey Academy in York, Pennsylvania, and an hockey and life training program called Pinnacle Performance.

According to a release from the Sioux City Musketeers, their new head coach is known in the hockey world for his ability to create a “winning” atmosphere in the locker room.

“Jason is a coach that has been a part of our organization for over a decade, so we’ve seen first-hand the impact he can make on a hockey team. He brings great coach, development, business, and leadership skills to the Musketeers, and we are thrilled to have him,” said Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan.

With “40 Man Camp” kicking off Thursday, Kersner has already begun leading the defending Clark Cup Champions into the new season.