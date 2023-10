KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Tri-City Storm 4-3 in Kearney to secure its first win of the season.

Kaden Shahan led the way with a pair of goals while Tate Pritchard and Ethan Gardula each found the back of the net. Muskies goalie Jakub Krebeck notched 20 saves in goal for Sioux City.

Up next, the team will play in its home opener on Friday, October 6th against Waterloo.