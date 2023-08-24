SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Anyone planning to attend any sporting events at East High, North High, and West High will have a new way to pay to attend.

The Sioux City Community School District has announced that the district, along with the Missouri River Activity Conference are using “BOUND” for tickets and season passes to all regular home high school athletic events. The school district also stated the app won’t be used for post-season games and activities like concerts, plays, or other performances.

Tickets or passes can be bought through the BOUND website or apps on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Once on the app or website, find the team (East High, West High, North High) whose game you want to attend and select “Tickets” in the main menu.

Tickets or passes will appear in the BOUND app after purchase and will need to be displayed in the app for entry.

The district warns that the email address used to buy tickets or passes on the BOUND website must match the email address used in the BOUND app. If a child doesn’t have an email address or a phone number, they will have to use their name and their guardian’s email in the app.

If a family has a family season pass, they will have to state how many family members in the box named “Number of Tickets Needed.” From there, passes must be assigned to each member through the app.

Revenue from the sales goes to directly support the students and athletics programs.

Anyone having issues or unable to buy tickets through the app or online is asked to the main office of their respective high school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.