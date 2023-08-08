SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Sioux City Bandits are joining the National Arena League for the 2024 season.

The Bandits made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after announcing they were withdrawing from the Champions Indoor Football League on July 26.

Bandits owner Don Belson said he is honored to join a top-tier arena league and bring those experiences to the fans.

“The opportunity to bring the NAL to Sioux City will give our fans great talent to watch with their families. The NAL was the best decision for not only our organization, but for the fans, partners and community of Sioux City,” Belson said. “I have said from the very beginning, we are a community focused organization, and everything that the NAL embodies on and off of the field aligns with their goals and mission statement. Our entire organization has spent over a year evaluating what was in our best interest long term, and I am happy to say that we have found that with NAL. I’m excited about not only today’s announcement, but future announcements about the league and changes that we will see in our community.”

The Bandits will be playing its 25th consecutive season with the moving to a new league.

“We are proud to announce the addition of one of the longest running teams in all of indoor football, the Sioux City Bandits. Adding a team with 25+ years of successful operating experience is a blessing to the NAL not only as we grow the geographic footprint but also gives us a more valued business partner off the field as well,” said National Arena League Commissioner Chris Seigfried.