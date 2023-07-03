SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league announced its awards, with the Sioux City Bandits taking home a handful of honors. The organization was amongst a select few that were recognized for its work both on and off the gridiron.

The Bandits won a total of five awards. Sioux City was named the Franchise of the Year and Fan Base of the Year. Also, Don Belson was named Executive of the Year. Additionally, the Bandits took home Game Day Operations of the Year while also earning Co-Community Relations of the Year honors.

Sioux City earned five of the seven team awards.