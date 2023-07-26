SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Bandits and two other teams are withdrawing from the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF).

The withdrawal of the indoor football teams of the Bandits, Omaha Beef, and Topeka Tropics is effective immediately, according to a combined release from the three teams.

Don Belson, the owner of the Sioux City Bandits said they are looking for partners for the 2024 season.

“My involvement with the Bandits spans more than 20 years. During that time, I have grown an appreciation for how the indoor football business operates, and the positive impact every franchise can have in their community respectively,” Belson said. “However, I see a desire for that impact to grow, not only in Sioux City, but for the new and existing communities that we will be calling partners for the 2024 season and beyond. Each of our respective franchises all share a common vision, and it’s one that we all collectively are committed to upholding for the 2024 season and beyond. Bandits fans, indoor football fans, just wait until you see what we have coming for all of you”

The Bandits, Beef, and Tropics said they will join a new league and will make that announcement soon.

Omaha Beef team co-owner Ricky Bertz said the decision was difficult as the franchise is proud of what the league has accomplished. He said the desire to grow is why they need to look for an alternative league.

“At this time, we feel it’s in our best interest to find like-minded business owners, such as those in Sioux City and Topeka, that share the same vision,” Bertz said. “I truly wish the remaining CIF playing partners nothing but the best going forward.”

The Topeka Tropics co-owners Josh Barr and Chad Logan said that while they are relatively new, they share the same goals of growing.

“The Tropics are laying the necessary foundation for our partners, community and fans to share in the same success and longevity that both the Bandits and Beef have enjoyed,” Barr and Logan said. “We are excited for the future of the Topeka Tropics”.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release added that two new franchises in Colorado and Texas will not join CIF and also signed letters of intent.