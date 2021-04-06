Sergeant Bluff-Luton Track and Field Invitational Results

(KCAU) — Track and field season is here, and SBL hosted with five other teams on Tuesday for the SBL Warriors Relays.
Starting with distance events, the girls 3000 meter. SBL’s Sabrina Hazuka got out to an early lead, but Hinton freshman Kaci Allen overtakes her in the final lap to win by 14 seconds with a time of 12 minutes 44 seconds.
For the boys 4×800 relay, SBL leads start to finish as Carlos Rodriguez, the anchor and lone upper classman for SBL’s team finishes it for a 8 minute 58 second victory.
Boys 4×110 meter hurdles, OABCIG’s Treyten Kolar gave the Falcons the lead, Beckett Dejean finished the job for a nearly two second win in 1 minute 9 seconds. Same event for the girls, SBL’s Alexis Fehl the anchor helping the warriors win by over four seconds in 1 minute 15 seconds.
Girls 100 meter, OABCIG’s Anna Winterowd takes it for the Falcons in 13 point 1-8 seconds.
Boys 100, It’s a Falcon sweep, Cooper Dejean wins in 11 point 0-9 seconds.
For field events, SBL’s Majok Majouk on the high jump. He takes it at 5 feet, 10 inches. For girls jump, Girls long jump, Lemars Lilly McNaughton dusts the competition at 17 feet, 2 inches.
For boys shot put, Heelan’s Caden LeFleur gets the win by over a foot, 50 feet, 8 and a half inches.
