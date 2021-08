Schweizer relying on strong mentality in preparation for the 5,000-meter final

URBANDALE, I.A. (KCAU) – KARISSA SCHWEIZER LIVES AND BREATHES RUNNING. AFTER CLOCKING A SEASON-BEST TIME IN THE 5,000 METER PRELIMS DURING HER OLYMPIC DEBUT, THE IOWA NATIVE QUALIFIED TO RUN IN THE EVENT FINAL TOMORROW MORNING.

“TRACK STARTED IN FIFTH GRADE AND IT JUST WAS LIKE… THIS TIMID LITTLE GIRL FOUND HER HOME,” KARISSA’S MOTHER SAID.

FIRST AT SAINT PIUS, THEN FOR DOWLING. THIS YOUNG RUNNER SHOWED MORE THAN JUST A LOVE FOR RUNNING. HER DAD CALLS IT ‘GRIT’.

“SHE ALWAYS BELIEVES IN HERSELF AND NEVER GIVES UP… AND EVEN FOR LITTLE DEFEATS, THE LITTLE DEFEATS ACTUALLY HELP HER BECAUSE I THINK SHE GETS A LITTLE BIT STRONGER AND A LITTLE BIT MORE FOCUSED IN,” KARISSA’S FATHER SAID.

FOR THE SCHWEIZER FAMILY, RUNNING RUNS IN THE FAMILY. HER BROTHER RYAN AND SISTER KELSEY ARE ALSO D-I RUNNERS. KARISSA’S GRANDFATHER COACHED AT DOWLING FOR DECADES.

“AND THEN THEIR GRANDPA OF COURSE WAS LIKE WHEN ARE YOU GONNA GET THEM INTO STUFF THAT THEY’RE GOOD AT. HE PUSHED FOR THE TRACK A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN WE DID, BUT IT WAS NICE THAT WE DIDN’T HAVE TO PUSH SO HARD,” KARISSA’S MOTHER SAID.

AND AS FOR WHAT TO EXPECT IN TOKYO… THEY ARE BEYOND PROUD AND KNOW THAT KARISSA WILL DO HER BEST.

“IF IT’S A CLOSE RACE, SHE SAYS THIS A LOT OF TIMES… JUST PUT HERSELF IN POSITION, ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN… AND REALLY THAT GRIT WILL CARRY HER THROUGH,” KARISSA’S FATHER SAID.