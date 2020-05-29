SCCSD to offer summer baseball, softball seasons

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – All three high schools in the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) will offer high school baseball and softball this summer, the school district made known Thursday.

Both sports will begin their seasons on June 1.

The move comes on the heels of Governor Kim Reynolds’ approval to allow Iowa high school athletic programs to hold 2020 summer seasons for baseball and softball.

Due to continued guidelines and precautions regarding public events, some adjustments will be made for athletes and spectators alike. Those changes are listed below as provided by the school district.

Spectators will be permitted to enter sports grounds to watch games.

All spectators must bring their own chairs.

The bleachers will not be open for public use.

Spectators must remain six feet from others in attendance.

There will be no concessions available during games.

Per guidance from the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), all safety guidelines will be followed for disinfecting sports equipment and athletic facilities, according to the SCCSD.

Players will also follow IHSAA guidance on social distancing in the dugout and during practices.

SCCSD says it will make all efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of its athletes, coaching staff, and patrons this season.

Based on Governor Reynolds’ May 6 proclamation, all students are academically eligible to participate in competition. SCCSD says all other current rules regarding eligibility will be maintained.

Specific details regarding tryouts, practice schedules, and game schedules will be released from each high school in the near future.

If a student is interested in trying out for either sport, and has not already indicated interest to their coach, they are asked to contact the school activities director.

Latest Stories