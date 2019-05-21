Local Sports

SC West Baseball wins first night game, 8-4

The Wolverines beat Lewis Central in the season opener

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - It was a historic day for Sioux City West. For the first time ever, they'd play a game on their home field at night. Since the school was established in 1972, their baseball field never had lights on it, preventing the Wolverines from playing night games. But now, West, and the other Sioux City High Schools, have lights on their baseball fields.

The Wolverines did not disappoint their home fans for their first ever game after sunset, they beat Lewis Central 8-4 behind 5 runs in the first inning. The first two runs came off of bases-loaded walks surrendered by Titans' pitcher Jake Powell. Then Powell threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded to allow another run to score, then Allex Eslick singled into center and cleared off the other two runners to complete the huge inning. All those runs came with two outs on the board.

