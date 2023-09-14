SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the top three teams as well as notable individual scores from the City Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City.
Teams
- Bishop Heelan – 328
- Le Mars – 338
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 342
Individuals
Blake Harsma (SB-L) – 79
Jack White (Bishop Heelan) – 81
Dylan Susemihl (Le Mars) – 82
Jacob Plueger (Le Mars) – 82
Parker Lutgen (SB-L) – 82
Carter Beck (Bishop Heelan) – 82
Pierce Conley (Bishop Heelan) – 83
Sean Schaefer (Bishop Heelan) – 83
Carter Ginger (Sioux City East) – 84
Colin Koob (Bishop Heelan) – 84
Tate Murphy (Le Mars) – 84