SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the top three teams as well as notable individual scores from the City Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City.

Teams

  1. Bishop Heelan – 328
  2. Le Mars – 338
  3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 342

Individuals

Blake Harsma (SB-L) – 79

Jack White (Bishop Heelan) – 81

Dylan Susemihl (Le Mars) – 82

Jacob Plueger (Le Mars) – 82

Parker Lutgen (SB-L) – 82

Carter Beck (Bishop Heelan) – 82

Pierce Conley (Bishop Heelan) – 83

Sean Schaefer (Bishop Heelan) – 83

Carter Ginger (Sioux City East) – 84

Colin Koob (Bishop Heelan) – 84

Tate Murphy (Le Mars) – 84