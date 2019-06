Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - While the Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team was beating Bishop Heelan, so was the softball team. The fourteenth-ranked Warriors needed a solo shot from Emma Christensen to win it, but they did, beating the Crusaders 2-1.