Local Sports

SB-L boys' soccer edges Heelan in 2OT, 4-3, to move on in Substate bracket

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 10:46 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 10:46 PM CDT

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - A crazy first half that saw the lead change three times and had two goals waved off showed why SB-L and Heelan both deserved to be in the 3A Substate 1 finals against Storm Lake. But in the end, it was the Warriors who took home the victory in double overtime, winning the game 4-3.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected