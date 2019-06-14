SB-L baseball walks off against SC West (Baseball Roundup)
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - Wade Phair was the hero in game one of the doubleheader between visiting Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th in a tie game, Phair singled through the infield to drive home the game-winning run. The Warriors won 5-4.
Other scores from the area:
Baseball:
SC West - 5
#10 SB-L - 10 (Game 2)
CB-Lincoln - 4
Bishop Heelan - 6 (Game 1)
CB-Lincoln - 6
Bishop Heelan - 16 (Game 2)
Softball:
SC West - 0
#8 SB-L - 12 (4 innings)
More Stories
-
Three runs in the bottom of the first was all the Explorers…
-
Eight runs across the first two innings of the game was more than…
-
The non-conference dates and opponents are below: