SB-L baseball walks off against SC West (Baseball Roundup)

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - Wade Phair was the hero in game one of the doubleheader between visiting Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th in a tie game, Phair singled through the infield to drive home the game-winning run. The Warriors won 5-4.

Other scores from the area:

Baseball:

SC West - 5

#10 SB-L - 10 (Game 2)

CB-Lincoln - 4

Bishop Heelan - 6 (Game 1)

CB-Lincoln - 6

Bishop Heelan - 16 (Game 2)

Softball:

SC West - 0

#8 SB-L - 12 (4 innings)