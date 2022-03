DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Rock Valley Rockets have won the Iowa Class 2A Boys Basketball Championship.

The #2 Rockets won over the #1 seeded Central Lyon Lions Friday afternoon with a score of 74-51.

The Rockets were up at the end of the 1st quarter 17-6.

End of 1st quarter: @RVrockethoops end the frame on a 13-4 run to move ahead 17-6 over @CentralLyon.



Rockets starting on fire from deep shooting 75% for a 3 of 4 clips thus far #iahsbkb pic.twitter.com/O1FuOk62cs — Noah Sacco (@NoahSaccoTV) March 11, 2022

The Rockets widened that lead over Central Lyon at the end of the 3rd Quarter with a score of 62-37.