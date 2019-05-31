Rib Fest 2019 announces music lineup for June 22 event at Battery Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Siouxlanders that love barbeque, music and supporting a good cause can now get exciting for Rib Fest 2019. Thursday, Camp High Hopes and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino announced this year's lineup of bands that will be playing at the event June 22, at Battery Park. Make no mistake the main attraction is the barbeque. Thousands of people come to enjoy ribs and more, fresh off the grill. Rib Fest is Camp High Hope's biggest fundraiser of the year.