SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – KCAU 9 Sports is proud to announce the launch of “Pursing Perfection: The Dakota Valley Story.”

The series consists of four parts and will document the historic 53-game win streak for the Dakota Valley Panthers, resulting in a pair of undefeated seasons and back-to-back state championships. The series will feature footage and exclusive interviews that you’ll only be able to find here at KCAU 9.

The four-part series will run on four consecutive days during or 6 p.m. broadcast. Part One is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 4th.