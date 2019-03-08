Ponca, BRLD and Osmond earn 1st round wins at boys state basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. - Siouxland has five boys teams at the Nebraska State Tournament and there's a wide variation of experience. Nonetheless, all five teams want to end up at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Kicking off the state tournament was Hartington-Newcastle. The Cats were taking on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

In the first quarter, Hartington works the ball around and it lands on Shayne Morten, who hits the jumper. Then this is one of the craziest plays I've ever seen. The ball never touches the floor and somehow finds Jake Peitz on the other end, who knocks down a three to end the first. Cats would trail 25-15 after the first quarter.



But the Cats would head into the half down 40-26 and they can't recoup the tough hole and get eliminated with a 56-36 loss. The Cats wrap up their season with a 16-10 record.

We'll head up to C2 and check on the defending state champs. Seventh-seeded Ponca battling second-seeded Bridgeport. But those were just numbers to the Indians because they were dominant in the first half. Gage McGill is scrappy and the coaches got to love it about him. He takes on four defenders and still gets the bucket.

Then Evan Anderson gives it up, but gets it right back. Ponca might be on the road, but that bounce looked like they had some home court advantage. Then Anderson skips it over to Carter Kingsbury and no matter if its his dad or older brother, this whole family can ball.

"We wanted to come out here and get off to a good start. Bridgeport is a good team, they're 23-2, their two losses were to state tournament teams from classes C1 and B up higher," said Ponca Head Coach Adam Poulosky.

Staying with the class, the fans were amped for the top-seeded BRLD and Howells-Dodge showdown. Wolverines already leading in the first quarter when Lucas Vogt puts the defender on skates. Then Vogt kicks it over to Dylan Beutler for the triple. BRLD has no problems, winning 70-51. The Wolverines play on Friday at 3:45.

