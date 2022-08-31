SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The return of SportsZone also means the return of our Player of the Week. We had the opportunity to stop by practice and catch up with our Week One winner he and his team prepare for what’s ahead.

Demarico Young of Sioux City North brought totaled 196 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 14 carries in his team’s 44-0 shutout of South Sioux City in his Stars’ debut.

Learning the plays and schemes for a new team is never east. But, Young touched on how his new team has welcomed him as a part of the team and that their strong connection has helped him hit the ground running with his new squad.

“Well, I’m an all-around athlete so I workout everyday. Summer, I make plans communicating with the coach getting ready for their plays and anything I need to do to get ready for the season,” Young said.

But regardless of the individual statistics and accolades, Young says he is proud of the Stars team, which he feels are like his brothers.

“Really, I’m proud of this team. It’s been an honor. They’re like brothers to me. They communicate well with me. We have good camaraderie. They keep me informed of things on the field. It’s awesome.” Young added.

Sioux City North Head Coach Mitch Mohr spoke on Young not only as an athlete, but a person as well. He highlighted his skills and selflessness all while crediting his ability to learn a new system and flourish with the Stars.

“He’s a great team player. Willing to learn. He came to a new system this year coming from South Sioux. He’s done a great job picking things up. But, we’re also kind of taking it as he goes, not putting too much on his plate. He’s been a great addition to our football team.” Mohr said.

Young will look to continue his strong play this upcoming week as the Sioux City North Stars take on the Sioux City East Black Raiders on September 2nd at Elwood Olsen Stadium.