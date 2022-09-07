SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Our SportsZone Week 2 Player of the Week honor went to Central Lyon-George/Little Rock two-way star Zach Lutmer after his big-time performance in the Lions huge 42-0 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Lions senior had an electric performance, putting up 363 total yards of offense as well as four scores to lead his team in the effort.

Through just two games, the Iowa football commit has made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he’s scored eight touchdowns while totaling an eye-popping 538 yardage total. He also led the team in tackles in their season-opening win over 3A state runner up BH/RV.

But despite CL/GLR’s hot 2-0 start to the year, Lutmer said it is the players around him that makes his job easier.

As much as Lutmer has accomplished on the field, he’s hoping to make that same impact off of it, dedicating his time in the community through volunteering while also taking care of his academics as he is truly embodying what it means to be a student-athlete.

Though he’ll be taking his talents to Iowa City next Fall, the position he’s in now is something that he’s dreamed about since he was a kid, which has helped mold Lutmer into the player and person he is today.

Lutmer and the Lions look to advance to 3-0 as they host the undefeated West Sioux Falcons at Dick Null Field on September 9 at 7 p.m. The last time these two teams faced off was last season with the Lions picking up a 30-point win.