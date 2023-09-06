ROCK RAPIDS, IOWA (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Week 2 Player of the Week is Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback and defensive back Reece Vander Zee. This week’s Player of the Week is sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

The Iowa Hawkeyes football commit tallied 120 passing yards and 188 rushing yards in the Lions 42-7 win over MOC-Floyd Valley, accounting for three total touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the victory. Defensively, Vander Zee had the second most tackles on the team.

The senior is serving as CL/G-LR’s quarterback after playing wide receiver last year, priding himself on both his running and passing as a signal-caller this season.

“Doing both running and passing, that’s probably my biggest way I can help my team out and just be unpredictable like that and we don’t know where the ball is going. We can run and pass just to stay balanced. So, it was a good night,” Vander Zee said on his Week 2 performance.

“Last year, he was our backup, so he took reps and played in a game when Zach sat against Cherokee last year. So really, all of those pieces that we were worried about…he did a nice job of fitting in and is really taking it by the horns,” CL/G-LR head coach Curtis Eben added.

The quarterback transition from 2022 SportsZone Football Player of the Year Zach Lutmer to Vander Zee has been seamless as Reece is averaging over 275 total yards per game, with Vander Zee noting how he’s learned from Lutmer while adding his own twist to the CL/G-LR quarterback position.

“I mean, I learned a lot from him. I kind of follow in his footsteps a little bit, but I put my own spin on it. I watched quite a bit of film of him running just to see how he cuts and sees the holes and stuff like that. In our offense, I’ve got to think that’s helped me just watching him,” Vander Zee mentioned.

Up next, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock will host West Sioux at Dick Null Field on September 8th.