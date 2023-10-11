SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fresh off a five-touchdown performance and a big win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Bishop Heelan quarterback Quinn Olson is this week’s SportsZone Player of the Week. This week’s winner is sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

The Crusaders QB has been part of a big turnaround this season for Bishop Heelan, who currently has a 6-1 record. Those six wins are more than Bishop Heelan has had in the last four seasons combined.

This season, Olson has registered 1,086 yards and 18 total touchdowns while throwing just a pair of interceptions. He has four interceptions, including one pick-six, on the defensive side of the ball. His 151 interception return yards are the second most in the state.

Bishop Heelan is enjoying the strong season, which all started with a mindset.

“Just buying in, trusting one another, trusting the coaches, and just staying together. Obviously, it hasn’t been the way we wanted it to the last few years. But, we’re staying together as a team and keep building on what we have,” Olson said. We just have to finish strong and take one game at a time. Obviously, we only have two regular season games left. If we win them both, we’ve got playoffs. We can’t overlook SB-L this week, we’ve got to take them very serious. They are a great team and they’re going to play hard. We’ve got to focus on that game and once that one is over, we’ve got to focus on MOC-Floyd Valley.”

Up next, Bishop Heelan will be on the road at Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.