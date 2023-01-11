SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Girls Basketball Week One Player of the Week has been on a roll all season long, with this Kingsley-Pierson Panther notching a double-double in their win over MVAOCOU.

Our Week One winner is Kingsley-Pierson guard Sydney Doeschot. The freshman scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Panthers’ defeat over the MVAOCOU Rams. Doeschot was also a factor on defense, totaling seven steals in the game. This season, Doeschot is averaging 21 points and seven rebounds per game. But she spoke on arguably her biggest assist, which comes from her selfless teammates.

“It’s good, but I’m also very fortunate to play with good teammates who help me get open and find me the ball. It’s very nice. We all just click together and we like know where each other are at on the floor at all times. We have a really good bond and I believe it’ll just keep getting better as the season goes on,” Doeschot said.

The freshman has stepped up to not only take on the scoring role for the Panthers but also a spot in the starting lineup, filling in alongside four seniors. Doeschot spoke on the work that got her to this point, which caught the eye of Panthers head coach Nicole Goodwin.

“She always from little on been able to handle the ball and she puts a ton of time in. She talked about her AAU teams but she puts a ton of time in on her own just working it. So, you know, seeing that and seeing what she does in the offseason and bringing it to the game and to the season itself …so much is done in the offseason and she is always very critical as far as improving herself and everything and then she self corrects as well. The little things, little tweaks here and there. But, she is just a very humble player and that’s what you want to see when you have a young kid having success. You want to keep them humble and she does that but very competitive. Love her dearly and just love how the team chemistry has come together this year,” Goodwin added.