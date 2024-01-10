ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – With a plethora of potential candidates for our SportsZone Girls Basketball player of the Week award, one Siouxland student-athlete stood out among the rest.

Estherville-Lincoln Central junior guard Haylee Stokes scored 17 points in the team’s big road win over Cherokee. The Minnesota State commit made her biggest impact at the free throw line, knocking down big shots at the charity stripe to ice the 45-41 E-LC win over a ranked Braves squad.

Her 17 points pushed her to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

A big accomplishment and a big performance for one of the top-ranked teams in all of Class 3A.

“It definitely wasn’t a pretty game, but I know our team had total confidence in anyone that went to the free throw line. I got the ball and I got to the free throw line…so everyone had confidence that they were going in.” Stokes said. “It’s been really great making your mark. But it’s also good to have teammates that encourage you and want you to have success like that, too.”

“It’s almost like having another coach on the floor. Haylee sees things, I’ve said this before, she sees things before they actually happen.” E-LC head coach Don Martindale added.

Up next for Stokes and #4 Estherville-Lincoln Central, they’ll play at #12 Spirit Lake on Friday at 6 p.m.