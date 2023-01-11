SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our pursuit for our Week One SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week kicked off in a big way as one player in the metro area put up a massive game to help the state-ranked Bishop Heelan Crusaders keep their undefeated season intact.

Our Week One winner was Bishop Heelan forward Matt Noll. The junior had himself a big game on the road against South Sioux City, putting up 23 points and five rebounds in the Crusaders’ win.

Noll has been a big part of the success for Bishop Heelan this season as the Crusaders are 7-1. But for Noll, he says the Crusaders have embodied a team-first mindset as he feels fortunate to be a contributing factor toward the overall success of the team.

“We just have to take all of our games one at a time, hopefully make it to the state tournament this year. It feels nice though that my teammates trust me to go make a play and get a bucket if they need it and it’s nice to know that I can trust my teammates to go get a shot when I dish it off they can get a bucket,” Noll said.

Noll leads the ranked Crusaders in scoring, averaging 16 points per game and seven rebounds per game for Bishop Heelan, which has been an added bonus for the team’s first-year head coach in Matt Hahn. The former Morningside Mustang spoke on the hard work Noll has put in throughout the offseason and even through the early stages of this year. Hahn emphasized the growth of Noll while nothing how he trusts the junior to make the right plays as well as make the right calls on the court.

“There’s not really much that I can complain about him. He can stretch the floor, he defends, he’s very coachable, he’s a really nice kid. There’s nothing about positives for Matt. Having a guy that you know when the game is on the line or something is going wrong, you can get him the ball and kind of feel comfortable. He knows basketball. He’s played a ton of games in his life and so having him on the team has been kind of a security blanket for us this year so far,” Hahn said.