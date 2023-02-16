SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux Central Rebels are the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A, boasting a shining 21-0 record as they head into the postseason, headlined by a top-five scorer in the entire state as he added our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week award to his name.

This week’s winner is Sioux Central Rebels senior forward Jacob Hargens. The Dordt commit had himself a tremendous week, scoring a school-record 53 points while registering 15 rebounds and six assists in the Rebels’ win over Newell-Fonda. Then, he followed that up with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double to give Sioux Central the road win over Hinton. Hargens averaged 39 points and 13 rebounds per game in the games last week, speaking on the work he put in during the offseason.

“I think I really came into the offseason and I came into the weight room. Last year, I was a good athlete. But this year, I really just improved my body and helped me out big time,” Hargens said.

Hargens’ coach Stephen Tjaden told KCAU 9 that Hargens is an example of a terrific player.

“I think the most impressive part of Jake is just the work he puts in. The kid is in the gym constantly. All summer, every weekend. Even when we’re telling him ‘you need to stay out for a couple days,’ he’ll find a way to convince you to let him in. It’s a great example of how a really talented and skilled kid coupled with hard work and dedication can turn into a terrific player,” Sioux Central head coach Stephen Tjaden said.