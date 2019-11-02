Outside the Zone: 11-01-2019

Local Sports
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With cooler temperatures in Siouxland, high school football is taking over tonight. KCAU 9’s SportsZone will show the highlights from the biggest games of the night.

KCAU 9 News will air at its normal time tonight at 10 p.m., but at 10:15, SportsZone will take over. Join Jake and Jacob from 10:15-10:30 p.m. as they highlight games taking place tonight in Siouxland.

After SportsZone at 10:45 p.m. tonight, join Jake and Jacob for Outside the Zone where they discuss tonight’s games and games coming up tomorrow. Join the discussion on KCAU 9’s Facebook page.

Join us for Outside the Zone – Playoff Edition! Jake Jones and Jacob Russo KCAU9 chat about all our Siouxland squads who picked up wins, and trust us, there were plenty! Questions and comments always welcomed!

Posted by KCAU 9 News on Friday, November 1, 2019

