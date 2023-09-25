SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – For the second consecutive week, it was a Siouxland sweep for the GPAC Football Player of the Week awards with Morningside and Northwestern earning honors after big wins this past Saturday.

Red Raiders quarterback Jalyn Gramstad was named Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in the last three weeks, throwing for a career-high 397 passing yards to go with four touchdowns in the team’s 42-0 win over Mount Marty.

Morningside linebacker Isaac Pingel was maned GPAC Defensive Player of the Week, leading the Mustangs with ten tackles and a 53-yard pick six. Teammate Blake Brown earned GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week, recovering a fumble on a kickoff and returning it for a TD