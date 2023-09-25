SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have placed a proposal for the open lease at Lewis and Clark Park, but they are not the only organization that has an interest in the park.

Another interested party is the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer baseball wood bat league. Northwoods League is offering the city $25,000 per year for 10 years as well as $500,000 in capital improvements.

Additionally, the Northwoods League expressed interest in bringing a summer women’s collegiate softball team to Sioux City beginning in 2024. That team would play at Hubbard Park, according to the league’s proposal.

Northwoods League commissioner Dick Radatz, Jr. spoke on how he feels Sioux City is an appealing destination for an expansion franchise.

“It’s in our footprint, our geographic footprint. For years, I’ve had my eye on it watching its performance, if you will, and thinking it was more ideally suited for our league than it was in the current and former Northern League and American Association,”

The Northwoods League had 90 current and former players drafted in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft.