SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday’s volleyball match-up with Viterbo was not only the win needed for Northwestern College to play in the NAIA national championship, it was also highlighted in SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

The #1 Northwestern Red Raiders volleyball team (31-2) won after four sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19) against the V-Hawks.

In set three with the score at 16-14, as Viterbo sends the ball over the net, Northwestern’s Olivia Granstra is able to get a hand under the ball before it hits the floor, keeping the ball in play. After back and forth, Norwestern’s Jazlin De Haan spikes the ball, getting them the point.

Monday night, SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays featured that save by Granstra at #2, using KCAU 9’s highlight to show it off.

Northwestern ultimately lost that set 25-27 but ended up winning the match.

For the full highlights from Monday night’s game, click here.

Northwestern will now be facing off against No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan Tuesday at 7 p.m. This is Northwestern’s first time facing off in the NAIA national championship.

Anthony Mitchell contributed to this story.