SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Northwestern and Viterbo volleyball programs took to the court Sunday at the Tyson Events Center. This time, not for competition but for mentoring.

As part of the NAIA’s Teaming Up For Character event, the pair of Fab Four teams participated in a 90-minute youth volleyball clinic to help third through sixth-grade students learn from college athletes.

The clinic covers the basic skills of serving, passing, setting, and attacking.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the players about how fun it is to share knowledge and be able to give back to the next generation of players.

“It’s so cool because like I said before, when something just licks for them their eyes kind of light up and they get this big ole smile and it’s just a great feeling knowing you’re helping them kind of get better and just be more confident with it all,” Northwestern Junior Jori Hejek said.

The NAIA tournament continues on at the Tyson Events Center this week with Northwestern taking on Viterbo at 5 p.m. on Monday.