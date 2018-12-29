Northwestern Falls to Friends University
The Red Raiders lost steam late and fell 94-90
ORANGE CITY, Iowa - After battling back and forth, the Northwestern men's team dropped 94-90 to Friends University in the first round of the Pizza Ranch Classic Friday night.
The Red Raiders look to bounce back when they host Viterbo on Saturday.
