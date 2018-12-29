Local Sports

Northwestern Falls to Friends University

The Red Raiders lost steam late and fell 94-90

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 11:16 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 11:16 PM CST

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - After battling back and forth, the Northwestern men's team dropped 94-90 to Friends University in the first round of the Pizza Ranch Classic Friday night.

The Red Raiders look to bounce back when they host Viterbo on Saturday.

