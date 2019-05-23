North Baseball wins home-opening doubleheader 10-0, 4-1
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - In their first two games of the season, the North Stars baseball team started their 2019 campaign off right with two victories in a doubleheader against Council Bluffs-Thomas Jefferson. Game One ended 10-0, Game Two ended 4-1.
