NEWELL, Iowa (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Game of the Week is a battle of 8-player football squads in Siouxland as #5 Remsen St. Mary’s takes on the Mustangs of Newell-Fonda.

This week’s game features a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks leading their respective squads. RSM signal-caller Landon Waldschmitt has 716 total yards and 14 touchdowns compared to 714 yards and nine touchdowns from Mustangs junior QB Max Carlson.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Newell-Fonda.