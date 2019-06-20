Nebraska baseball welcomes Will Bolt as new head coach

The Nebraska baseball program welcomed its newest head coach today, Will Bolt. Bolt is an alumni of Nebraska, where he played middle infield for the Cornhuskers from 1999-2001.

Bolt said of the opportunity to coach at his Alma Mater and the excitement surrounding his family: “My boys, they’re excited to be here too. My parents Bill and Debbie have always been a great support for me, really pushing me out of my comfort zone when I was 18 years old to come to the University of Nebraska from Texas and they helped start me on my journey. It’s the honor of a lifetime for me to be standing in front of everyone here, and for my family and me to return to Lincoln and have the chance to be the head coach here, it’s truly something I can hardly describe. It’s something dreams are made of. For as much as the university’s given me, the athletic department has given to me, the experiences, the friendships that I’ve made, just having the opportunity to feel like I can give back and serve in this capacity as head coach is something that is truly special.”