SIOUX FALLS, IOWA (KCAU)- Fresh off the hire of new head coach Jason Kersner, the defending Clark Cup Champions took the ice for 40-man camp. They look to finalize their roster as they took on Sioux Falls.

Sioux City’s Green defeated the Stampede 5-3. Sioux City’s Grey team hoped to pick up the sweep. But, Sioux Falls had other ideas.

Paul Minnehan’s goal in the third period gave the Stampede the 3-2 lead. Merril Steenari would also find the back of the net for Sioux Falls and the Stampede capitalized on an empty-netter as the road team pulled away from a 2-2 tie with a big three-goal third period to elevate Sioux Falls over the Muskies 5-2.

Both squads will be in action tomorrow at Sioux Falls.