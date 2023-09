SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have traded goalie Croix Kochendorfer to the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a 2024 Phase II 5th round pick.

The Minnesota native appeared in 30 games for Sioux City last season, allowing less than three goals per game while boasting a 12-12-1-3 record with a 0.897 save percentage.

Kochendorfer started both playoff games for the Musketeers this season.