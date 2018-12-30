Local Sports

Musketeers Shine Brighter Than Stars

Sioux City returns from the holiday break with a 4-2 victory over Lincoln

Posted: Dec 29, 2018 10:51 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 10:51 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Musketeers earned their first victory in 14 days after taking down Lincoln 4-2 Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. 

Sioux City looks to make it two-straight when Omaha comes to town on New Year's Eve.

