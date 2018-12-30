Musketeers Shine Brighter Than Stars
Sioux City returns from the holiday break with a 4-2 victory over Lincoln
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Musketeers earned their first victory in 14 days after taking down Lincoln 4-2 Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Sioux City looks to make it two-straight when Omaha comes to town on New Year's Eve.
More Stories
-
After battling back and forth, the Northwestern men's team…
-
The Iowa football team has a chance at nine wins since the 2013…
-
Reese Morgan has been a football coach for exactly four decades. He's…