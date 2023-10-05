SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers are back from its season-opening road trip and are ready for its home opener against Waterloo.

Sioux City capped off its four-game road stand with a 4-3 win after dropping its first three games of the season. Nine different players found the back of the net during the span.

It was a touch slate for Sioux City, taking on perennial powerhouses to start off the season. But for the Muskies, it’s those playing those challenging games early on that will make them better.

Putting in work while wanting to reach the pinnacle, it’s all a part of the team’s new motto they’ve embraced for the 2023-24 season.

“We actually have a new motto this year. It’s blue collar, gold standard. Blue collar, obviously, you’re working hard. Gold standard, we want to be a championship level team. I mean, it means everything. At the end of the year, you want to win. So, that’s where the gold standard comes in and we’re working hard every day. Blue collar,” Sioux City defenseman Ren Morque said.

“We’re kind of blue collar in the way we play. Gold standard is just what we expect and everything is not going to be perfect, but we’d like it to be as close to that as possible,” Sioux City forward Ethan Gardula added.