SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City Musketeers assistant coach Mike Fanelli will be moving on to the National Hockey League (NHL), serving as a video coach for the Edmonton Oilers.

Fanelli spent two seasons with Sioux City and was a part of the Clark Cup Championship coaching staff. Prior to joining the Musketeers organization, Fanelli had a four-year stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning as a hockey analytics assistant.

Sioux City opens up its season on September 21st vs. Chicago at the DICKS Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Image Courtesy: Sioux City Musketeers