PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KCAU) – After a summer of roster moves and hard work, it’s time for this year’s Sioux City Musketeers team to hit the ice as the team is set to take part in its season opener at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 21st in Pittsburgh as a part of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic.

Sioux City is set to face off against the Chicago Steel to begin the year, one of two games the Muskies will play in Pittsburgh. These two teams faced off in the 2022 USHL Fall Classic, with Chicago defeating the Musketeers 7-4.

The Muskies are hoping for a different outcome in this season’s showcase after going 0-2 in 2022. Regardless, the team says there’s plenty of excitement for this season’s squad to hit the ice.

“We’re obviously really excited to get started. It’s my second year, but 52 years here in Sioux City. It was a good season last year, it wasn’t a great season and I think we all love playing here…especially where we are right now in this building in front of our great fan base. We want to try and extend the season and be on a much deeper playoff run than we were last year,” Sioux City head coach Jason Kersner said.