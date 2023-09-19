SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have hit the road as the squad is headed to Pittsburgh to compete in its season opener, with the Muskies making a roster move just days before it kicks off its 2023 campaign.

The Musketeers have acquired forward Tate Pritchard from the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for a 2024 Phase II sixth round draft pick. Pritchard, who is committed to play at Minnesota State, was a Phase II seventh round draft choice by Waterloo this past may. This will be Pritchard’s first season in the USHL.

Sioux City begins its season on Thursday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, taking on the Chicago Steel in Pittsburgh.