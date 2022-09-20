SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Morningside Mustangs football program has been known for picking up accolades on the gridiron. But, one Mustangs player has earned a nationwide honor for his actions off the field.

Senior tight end Sione Tuifua has been named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes 22 college football student-athletes for their actions and initiatives off the field. The Barrow, Alaska native has taken part in mission trips with the football program as well as serving his hometown church.

Additionally, he’s made an impact working with a high school boys ministry organization. Tuifua has also contributed toward various projects in Siouxland.

Tuifua is the sixth Morningside football player in program history to be selected for the award.