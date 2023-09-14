NORTHBROOK, Ill. (KCAU) – When it comes to the game of football, most look to leave a legacy on the field. But for one Morningside football player, it’s his impact off that field that has earned him national recognition.

Mustangs senior running back KJ Williams was one of 22 college student-athletes named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which highlights community service with collegiate football players at all levels. Williams becomes the seventh player in program history to earn the honor.

Williams works with the Kid Captain program for Morningside home games while the North Liberty, Iowa native has participated in mission trips while serving as the president of Morningside’s FCA chapter.

The senior has also collaborated with the Siouxland area chapter of Youth for Christ. But for Williams, it’s the impact he’s made that he feels is the most rewarding.

“Seeing the reaction from people. Whether it’s leading a Bible study, whether it’s clothing drives, mission trips…you see the reaction of people, the love and the smiles that they have. That’s the rewarding part about it,” Williams said.

Williams was selected out of 136 student-athletes from across the nation. Fans can vote for the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through Nov. 22.