Morningside men’s and women’s teams victorious against Mount Marty

After both coming off of losses in their previous games, the Morningside Mustangs men’s and women’s basketball team took care of business and got back on track against the Mount Marty Lancers.

In the early game, the women’s team held Mount Marty to just 5 points in the first quarter, while scoring 25 of their own.

Eventually, Mount Marty got on the board a bit more but could never dig themselves out of the hole. Morningside won big, 89-63.

As for the men’s game, they too had a defensive showing in the first half. The Lancers didn’t score a point until the Mustangs were already into double digits.

Tyler Borchers had 14 points and the Mustangs cruised to a dominant 94-49 victory