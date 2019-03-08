Morningside, Briar Cliff men and NWC women open NAIA play with wins Video Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - On Thursday, both Briar Cliff University and Morningside College were looking to extend their seasons with first round wins at the NAIA D-2 Men's National Tournament in Sioux Falls. Morningside Coach Jim Sykes with a chance to breath easy after his team led by 10 in the first 6 minutes.

Ben Hoskins had a nice night off the bench after Sykes was able to rest his starters. Andrew Semademi worked hard as well and scores for two. Morningside is making its 6th national tourney appearance with 4 players in double figures. Trey Brown paced the Mustangs with 17 points. M'Side has no problems to get the tourney started winning 90-55 over Mayville State, ND.

In a late game, Briar Cliff University lead throughout against Olivet Nazarene. The Chargers advance 64-56 and play next Friday at 9:15 p.m.

It was also day two at the women's tournament in Sioux City. NorthwesternCollege took the floor for its first game facing Olivet Nazarene out of Illinois. Anna Keil worked hard all day and scores the basket to get the Red Raiders rolling. This was a close game at the half. Haley Birks, the Senior from Rockwell City hits the three! Breana Schuiteman has contributed all season and scores off the dribble. Northwestern breaks the game open in the second half to win 93-80. The Red Raiders play Indiana Wesleyan Friday at 7pm.



